Hicks (1-0) earned the win Monday versus Houston, striking out six over six scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and two walks.

After a rough Cactus League performance in which Hicks yielded a 5.19 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 11:5 K:BB over 17.1 innings, the Houston native stymied the Astros over 72 pitches. Hicks threw his patented sinker 48 times and averaged 98.0 mph on the pitch, up significantly from 94.5 mph last season. This performance put to bed any possibility of the 28-year-old being demoted to the bullpen for the time being. Hicks currently lines up to make his next outing against the Mariners at home this weekend.