Hicks has made three appearances during Cactus League play, recording five strikeouts, a 9.45 ERA and 2.40 WHIP across 6.2 innings.

Hicks' struggles continued Friday, during which he gave up four earned runs over 2.2 innings in an 11-5 Cactus League loss to Milwaukee. He allowed five hits, one home run and one walk while striking out one batter. The right-hander is expected to stick in the Giants' starting rotation after covering 20 starts and nine relief appearances in his first season with San Francisco. In the 2024 campaign, he posted a 4.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and a 96:47 K:BB over 109.2 frames. Landen Roupp, Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong are all competing for the fifth starting spot, which means Hicks could shift to a relief role if his struggles persist into the regular season.