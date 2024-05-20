Hicks (4-1) allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings to earn the win Sunday over the Rockies.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Hicks threw up his pregame meal. The right-hander also experienced diminished velocity -- all of his pitches were down between 2.4 and 3.6 mph from his season averages in Sunday's start, though it's obvious he wasn't at full strength. He still landed 49 of 72 pitches for strikes and gave up just a first-inning home run to Ryan McMahon, while the Giants' bullpen picked him up with four hitless innings. Hicks has gone past five innings in just three of his 10 starts this year, but he's done well with a 2.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB over 53 innings. It's not odd that the Giants may be managing his innings carefully since he's never exceeded 77.2 innings in a major-league campaign. There's no reason to worry about Hicks missing his next projected start -- on the road versus the Mets -- at this time.