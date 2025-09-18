Red Sox's Jordan Hicks: Resumes playing catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hicks (shoulder) has been cleared to play catch, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Hicks has a chance to make it back from his right shoulder tendinitis before the end of the regular season, but it's far from guaranteed. The hard-throwing righty holds an 8.20 ERA and 15:12 K:BB over 18.2 innings during his time with the Red Sox, putting his role in question even if he does return.
