Hicks (shoulder) has been cleared to play catch, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Hicks has a chance to make it back from his right shoulder tendinitis before the end of the regular season, but it's far from guaranteed. The hard-throwing righty holds an 8.20 ERA and 15:12 K:BB over 18.2 innings during his time with the Red Sox, putting his role in question even if he does return.