Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Hicks (shoulder) could return before the end of the season, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Hicks landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago with right shoulder tendinitis. It's unclear whether he has resumed a throwing program, but it seems he's progress enough in his recovery that his manager believes Hicks can rejoin the bullpen later this month. Hicks holds an 8.20 ERA and 15:12 K:BB over 18.2 innings during his time with the Red Sox.