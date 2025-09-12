default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Hicks (shoulder) could return before the end of the season, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Hicks landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago with right shoulder tendinitis. It's unclear whether he has resumed a throwing program, but it seems he's progress enough in his recovery that his manager believes Hicks can rejoin the bullpen later this month. Hicks holds an 8.20 ERA and 15:12 K:BB over 18.2 innings during his time with the Red Sox.

More News