As expected, Hicks will hit the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder injury deemed to be tendinitis. The right-hander has surrendered at least one run in each of his last three appearances, including a four-run outing Wednesday across one-third of an inning. Chris Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.