Red Sox's Jordan Hicks: IL move official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox placed Hicks on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 4, due to right shoulder tendinitis.
As expected, Hicks will hit the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder injury deemed to be tendinitis. The right-hander has surrendered at least one run in each of his last three appearances, including a four-run outing Wednesday across one-third of an inning. Chris Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.
