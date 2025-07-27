Red Sox's Jordan Hicks: Nabs five-out save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hicks earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, logging a strikeout and a walk across 1.2 scoreless innings.
Hicks entered with one out in the eighth inning after Aroldis Chapman opened the frame with back-to-back walks. He'd escape unscathed after Teoscar Hernandez lined into an inning-ending double play. Hicks would return in the ninth, working around a two-out walk to close out the one-run victory. It's the second save of the year for Hicks, both of which have come since he joined the Red Sox in the deal that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco. The 28-year-old Hicks has allowed five runs, just two of which were earned, while posting a 5:5 K:BB through his first eight appearances (seven innings) with Boston.
