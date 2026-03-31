Hicks allowed one walk and struck out one across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save Monday against the Marlins.

Hicks was tasked with protecting a five-run lead, though he tallied the final out in the eighth inning with the bases loaded. He picked up the save as a result, but he still doesn't figure to compete for the closer role for the time being. In addition to Monday's performance not coming in a conventional save situation, Seranthony Dominguez was likely not available after pitching in both of the previous two days.