Hicks came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 7-2 extra-inning win over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander generated a whopping 19 swinging strikes on 87 pitches in a strong effort, but he left the mound with the Giants down 1-0 before yet another late rally. Hicks has yet to give up more than three earned runs in a start this season, but he's pitched more than five innings only three times in 11 outings, somewhat muting his fantasy appeal in formats that use QS over wins. He'll take a 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB through 58 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Yankees.