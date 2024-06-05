Hicks came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander did rack up some Ks, but Hicks needed 92 pitches (51 strikes) to record just 11 outs and got the hook before he could quality for a win. He's failed to complete six innings in seven straight trips to the mound, posting a 4.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB over 33 innings during that stretch. Hicks will look for a more efficient performance in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Astros.