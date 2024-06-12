Manager Bob Melvin said after Tuesday's game that Hicks has been sick for the past several days, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

While Hicks' illness didn't prevent him from starting Tuesday, it did play a factor in his removal after just 4.2 innings and caused his velocity to be down a tick. The 27-year-old righty allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five batters, and he was hit with his third loss of the year. Assuming he's able to shake off his illness, Hicks is lined up to start again on the road Monday against the Cubs.