Hicks allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Hicks wasn't particularly efficient Monday, throwing 56 of 93 pitches for strikes. He's failed to get past the fifth inning in all three of his starts in May after doing so in three of his first six outings of the year. The right-hander has pitched to a steady 2.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB through 48 innings this season. He's given up nine runs (seven earned) through 14 innings in May, albeit with less-than-ideal matchups and venues. Hicks' next start is projected to be at home versus the Rockies.