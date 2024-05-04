Hicks (2-1) took the loss Friday against the Phillies, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The Phillies scored three times off Hicks in the third inning before tacking on another run in the fourth, handing the right-hander his first loss of the year. While the four runs against Hicks were a season high, he's still yet to allow more than two earned runs through seven starts. Hicks still sports a stellar 1.89 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB across 38 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Colorado.