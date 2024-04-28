Hicks said he experienced a bit of side tightness during his start against the Pirates on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hicks apparently felt the tightness following the sixth inning, though he still briefly came out for the seventh before being pulled after giving up a leadoff single. The right-hander is apparently fine, but it's still worth keeping an eye on his status heading into his next turn through the rotation, which lines up for next weekend in Philadelphia.