Hicks was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants haven't indicated Hicks is dealing with any sort of injury, so it's possible him being scratched from his start indicates a move to the bullpen, or the team may simply want to postpone his next outing. Either way, Hayden Birdsong will start on the mound for San Francisco on Sunday instead.