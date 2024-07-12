Hicks (4-6) took the loss Thursday against Toronto, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over 4.1 innings He struck out one.

Hicks surrendered solo home runs to Danny Jansen and Spencer Horwitz in the loss. Hicks has now allowed multiple long balls in three of his last eight starts after not doing so in his first 11 starts of 2024. The 27-year-old hasn't earned a win since May 19 and owns a 5.57 ERA in 42.0 innings since. The reliever-turned-starter has completed only six innings three times this season and hasn't gone deeper than five innings since May.