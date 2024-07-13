Hicks said after Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays that his body "in general is just feeling it a little bit more than in past seasons," NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hicks has already surged past his previous career high in innings with 95 after previously topping out at 77.2 frames as a rookie in 2018. After a brilliant start to his tenure in San Francisco, Hicks has struggled lately, posting a 6.08 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over his last eight starts. There have been no indications that Hicks will be limited in the immediate future, but the Giants may need to find ways to ease his workload down the stretch to keep the 27-year-old from wearing down completely in his return to a starting role.