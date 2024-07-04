Hicks (4-5) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings, taking the loss versus Atlanta on Wednesday.

Hicks is winless in his last eight outings, going 0-4 with a 5.02 ERA in that span. He's walked multiple batters in six of those starts, though Wednesday was the fourth time in that span that he's avoided giving up a home run. Hicks is at a 3.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 82:35 K:BB through 90.2 innings over 18 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home against one of his former teams, the Blue Jays.