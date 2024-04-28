Hicks did not factor into the decision against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine of six innings.

Hicks was in the zone Saturday, striking out the side in the first inning before going on to retire 10 of the first 12 batters he faced in the contest. He actually allowed the leadoff man to reach in four of the seven innings in which he appeared, but wasn't charged with a run until the seventh, after being relieved by Luke Jackson. Hicks has now been hit with a no-decision in each of his last three starts despite holding his opponents to two or fewer runs in those outings. The right-hander also recorded a season-high nine strikeouts Saturday and did not walk a batter after issuing at least two free passes in each of his last three starts.