Hicks didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings in a loss to the Marlins. He struck out six.

Hicks was solid for the most part Tuesday, holding the Marlins scoreless through his first three innings before Miami scored twice in the fourth to tie the game. It's the first time Hicks has allowed more than a single run in a start this year -- he's 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through his first four outings (23 innings). Hicks will look to get back in the win column in his next start, currently lined up for Sunday versus the Diamondbacks.