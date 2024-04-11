Hicks (2-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 7-1 victory over the Nationals. He struck out two.
The right-hander wasn't dominant, managing only seven swinging strikes among his 79 pitches, but Hicks didn't give up much hard contact aside from a Joey Gallo solo shot in the second inning. Hicks has produced two straight quality starts, and through three outings and 18 innings to begin the season he's delivered a sparkling 1.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up for a road tilt in Miami early next week.
More News
-
Giants' Jordan Hicks: Sharp in no-decision Friday•
-
Giants' Jordan Hicks: Five scoreless in first start•
-
Giants' Jordan Hicks: Old problems surfacing in spring•
-
Giants' Jordan Hicks: Will be conventional starter•
-
Giants' Jordan Hicks: Inks $44 million deal with Giants•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Hicks: Earns save Monday•