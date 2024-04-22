Hicks pitched five innings, allowing one run on one hit and four walks in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Hicks was once again effective Sunday, allowing two or fewer runs for the fifth straight start to open the 2024 campaign. The only blemish on the right-hander's line came in the top of the second inning when Jake McCarthy drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Hicks now owns a 1.61 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 28 innings in five starts this season.