Hicks came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Padres, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits over seven innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The 27-year-old right-hander produced the first quality start of his career as he lasted more than five innings for the first time in 10 career big-league starts. Hicks tossed 91 pitches (61 strikes) in an efficient outing, and the Giants' decision to deploy him in the rotation rather than a high-leverage relief role is beginning to look like it might pay dividends. Hicks will take a 0.75 ERA and 11:1 K:BB through his first 12 innings of 2024 into his next start, which lines up for a favorable home matchup against the Nationals next week.