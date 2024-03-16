Manager Oli Marmol said Saturday that Middleton will be shut down for 10 days due to a right forearm strain, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Middleton picked up the injury, but he won't be in action for the next 10 days and will start the regular season on the injured list. Middleton joined the Cardinals on a one-year, $6 million contract February after splitting last season between the White Sox and Yankees. The right-hander posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 64:23 K:BB over 50.2 innings in 2023.