Kim allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Wednesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

He did not have his best stuff and manager Mike Shildt made an early move to the bullpen, lifting the lefty after 76 pitches. Kim posted a sparkling 1.62 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 39 regular-season innings as a "rookie" stateside, although the estimators are less kind to him on account of his 24:12 K:BB.