Gibson yielded a run on three hits and four walks over six innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out three in the loss to Milwaukee.

Gibson was tagged with a run in the third inning but otherwise didn't face much trouble in the quality start. He was in line for a tough-luck loss before the Cardinals pushed the game to extra innings. After earning a win in his Cardinals debut, Gibson was hammered for 11 runs over his last two starts. Friday's outing lowered his ERA to 5.04 with a 14:10 K:BB through 25 frames. Gibson is currently projected to face Arizona at home next week.