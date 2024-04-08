Gibson (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Marlins, allowing seven runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.

The Marlins jumped all over Gibson in the first inning for six runs on five hits, which included two three-run homers off the bats of Jazz Chisolm and Nick Gordon. After a rough opening frame, Gibson was able to then settle in, allowing just two more hits the rest of the way. Gibson has been able to go at least six innings in both starts this season, though he's allowed nine runs on 11 hits (four home runs) in 13 innings. The 36-year-old will look to bounce back in a projected road start against the Diamondbacks this upcoming week.