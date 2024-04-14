Gibson (1-2) took the loss against Arizona on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Gibson fell behind 1-0 in the first frame but rebounded with four consecutive scoreless innings. However, he saw a quality start slip away in the sixth when Lourdes Gurriel's three-run homer gave the Diamondbacks a 4-1 lead. Gibson has provided a solid workload for St. Louis so far this season, going at least six innings in each of his three starts. However, his record now sits at 1-2, and his 6.16 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB over 19 frames aren't going to make any waves in fantasy circles.