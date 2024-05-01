Gibson came away with a no-decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings in a 2-1 win. He struck out nine.

A Riley Greene solo shot in the fourth inning was the only damage off Gibson, but he left the mound in line for the loss as he got out-dueled by Jack Flaherty. The Cardinals were able to rally in the ninth to take Gibson off the hook, however. He generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 98 pitches while setting a new season high in strikeouts, and the 36-year-old righty sports a 3.79 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB through 38 innings. Gibson lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Mets.