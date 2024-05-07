Gibson allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Monday.

Gibson yielded a run in the first inning Monday, but he didn't allow the Mets to score again until they put up two runs against him in the fifth frame. The veteran hurler completed one more scoreless inning after that to record his seventh straight outing of at least six frames to begin the campaign. Gibson's ability to eat up innings didn't correlate with success early in the season -- he gave up 13 runs across his first 19 frames -- but he's turned things around admirably since, posting four consecutive quality starts during which he's allowed just five earned runs across 25 innings. The right-hander has thus lowered his ERA to 3.68 and become at least a semi-viable fantasy target for managers in need of starting pitching despite his tepid 33:16 K:BB across 44 frames.