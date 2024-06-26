Gibson (5-3) allowed four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four over four innings to take the loss versus Atlanta in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Gibson made his first start since June 14 -- a stint on the bereavement list, a bout of back tightness and a rainout combined to keep him out of game action for 12 days. He wasn't sharp, throwing 50 of 87 pitches for strikes Wednesday, with the five walks being a season high. This was his first loss since April 13 and the first time he's given up more than three runs since May 17. Gibson has a 3.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 77:36 K:BB over 87.2 innings across 15 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at Pittsburgh.