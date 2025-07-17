Gibson announced his retirement from professional baseball Thursday on the "Serving it Up" podcast.

Gibson said he made the decision "a couple weeks" after opting out of his minor-league contract with the Rays in late June. The 37-year-old allowed 23 earned runs in only 12.1 innings in the big leagues with the Orioles this season but will finish with 112 wins and a 4.60 ERA across parts of 13 major-league seasons. Gibson made one All-Star team in 2021.