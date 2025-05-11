Gibson (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Angels.

Gibson has been awful since he was called up April 29. He's pitched to a 13.11 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB across 11.2 innings over three starts after signing with the Orioles in late March. The 37-year-old could be at risk of losing his place on the major-league roster when Zach Eflin (lat) returns Sunday, as Gibson hasn't done enough to warrant sticking around. However, it's also possible Gibson stays in the rotation since Charlie Morton pitched out of the bullpen Saturday, tossing two perfect innings. In any case, Gibson is not an option for the vast majority of fantasy managers given his current level of performance.