The Orioles designated Gibson for assignment Sunday.
The 37-year-old inked a one-year, $5.25 million contract with Baltimore in March, but he's been dumped from the big-league roster after posting a 16.78 ERA, 2.92 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across just 12.1 innings. Gibson was serviceable for the Cardinals last year with a 4.24 ERA in 30 starts, but the Orioles couldn't afford to give him a longer opportunity with his horrible performance only amplifying the club's disappointing start to 2025.
