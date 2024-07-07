Gibson (7-3) earned the win Sunday over the Nationals, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

Gibson got through the first five innings allowing just two runs, but allowed the first three hitters to reach in the sixth before getting pulled. The veteran has won three of his last four starts and has had quality starts in four of his last seven outings. The 36-year-old has helped stabilize the Cardinals rotation, he has a 3.96 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 97.2 innings.