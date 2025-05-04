Gibson did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Royals, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over four innings.

Gibson allowed a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run single in the fourth. He generated 10 swinging strikes on 81 pitches and failed to exceed four frames for the second straight start since debuting Tuesday. The veteran hurler will carry a rough 14.09 ERA, 2.48 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB across 7.2 innings into a road matchup with the Angels next weekend.