Gibson (2-2) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

Gibson got off to a rocky start, allowing back-to-back hits while also hitting Joc Pederson with a pitch to open the game. However, the right-hander managed to escape the inning with only one run coming across before shutting out the Diamondbacks over the next five frames. Gibson has now gone at least six innings in each of his first five starts to open the season, posting a 20:12 K:BB over that stretch. He's also gone two starts without allowing a home run after allowing at least one long ball in each of his first three outings.