Gibson allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out seven over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Saturday.

Gibson also hit a batter, which forced in the Brewers' first run of the game. The wildness brought an end to his four-start run of quality starts, as he threw just 55 of 104 pitches for strikes Saturday. Gibson is at a 3.67 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB through 49 innings across eight starts this season. He had a 2.6 BB/9 in each of the previous two seasons, but it's now at 3.7 in 2024. While that hasn't led to more damage in the runs column, it's a dangerous trend for a 36-year-old whose best trait is his ability to eat innings. Gibson is projected to make his next start at home versus the Red Sox.