Gibson (4-2) earned the win Tuesday over Cincinnati, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Gibson was excellent Tuesday, as he held the Reds to one hit until Will Benson ended his shutout bid with a homer in the sixth inning. The 36-year-old Gibson has held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine outings. He's lowered his ERA to 3.60 with a 1.22 WHIP and 52:25 K:BB across 11 starts (65 innings) this year. Gibson's currently in line for a road matchup with the Astros in his next outing early next week.