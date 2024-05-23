Gibson allowed three unearned runs on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over four innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Wednesday.

Gibson exited the contest after a rain delay, and the Cardinals got him off the hook for the loss once play resumed. This was the first time in 10 starts he didn't walk a batter, though he was a little shaky with just 50 of 84 pitches thrown for strikes and one wild pitch in the contest. He's at a 3.81 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 46:23 K:BB over 59 innings this season, and he's allowed more than three runs just three times. Gibson is lined up to make his next start at Cincinnati.