Gibson (3-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks over six-plus innings Friday, striking out three and earning a win over the Red Sox.

Gibson was in line for a quality start after giving up three runs through six frames. He put two runners on base to begin the seventh inning and was eventually charged with both. He'd gone five straight starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed before Fridya's hiccup. Gibson's season ERA climbed back to 4.09 with a 43:23 K:BB through 55 frames. He's in line to face the Orioles at home next week.