Gibson did not factor into the decision in Monday's loss to the Astros, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Gibson allowed a two-run home run to Yordan Alvarez in the third inning and was pulled with a 4-3 lead in the sixth after allowing a run and loading the bases. Andrew Kittredge was able to get out of the jam, but the Astros later rallied for four runs in the eighth. Despite faltering late, Gibson has pitched into the sixth inning in 10 of his 12 starts this season. In those 12 games, Gibson has posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 60:28 K:BB and tentatively lines up for a home matchup against the Rockies on Saturday.