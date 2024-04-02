Gibson (1-0) earned the win over San Diego on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Gibson gave up a pair of solo homers, but the Padres otherwise failed to cross the plate against him. The veteran hurler didn't dominate -- he notched just eight swinging strikes and four punchouts -- but he limited traffic on the basepaths and went deep into the contest, throwing 94 pitches. The start was Gibson's first as a Cardinal after he went 15-9 despite posting a mediocre 4.73 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 with Baltimore last season.