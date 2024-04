The Cardinals selected Leahy's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Leahy will be the club's 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader in Detroit and is likely to be sent back down afterward. The right-handed reliever was removed from St. Louis' 40-man roster over the offseason but has made his way back on after holding a 5.84 ERA and 14:4 K:BB over 12.1 innings this season at Memphis.