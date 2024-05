The Cardinals returned Leahy to Triple-A Memphis following Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Leahy received his first call-up of 2024 on Tuesday, serving as the Cardinals' 27th man for the twin bill. He came on in relief of starter Steven Matz in the Cardinals' 11-6 loss in Game 2, taking the loss while allowing two earned runs on two hits in 1.1 innings.