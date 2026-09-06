Leahy allowed five runs on six hits and struck out six without walking a batter over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Sunday.

Leahy has seen a planned workload reduction since mid-August, but this was the first time he's had a truly bad outing in a while. He hadn't given up more than two runs in any game since June 17 versus the Padres. Leahy is now at a 3.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 124:38 K:BB through 132 innings over 27 starts. The right-hander will be tough to trust in fantasy if he continues to work as a starter, which will reduce his chances to pick up wins in September. His next appearance is projected to be at home versus the White Sox.