Leahy (10-5) took the loss Friday against the Nationals after allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out one over three innings.

Leahy hasn't pitched more than three innings in any of his last four starts, but the seven runs he allowed Wednesday were a season-worst output for the 29-year-old right-hander. As a result, his ERA jumped to 3.65 as St. Louis was mathematically eliminated from postseason contention. Leahy, who owns a 9.26 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over his last four starts, is expected to make his final start of the season against the Pirates on the road next Thursday.