Leahy allowed two hits and struck out four without walking a batter over three scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Saturday.

Leahy provided good work in another short start, throwing 26 of 38 pitches for strikes. His pitch count continues to come down as part of his workload management in September, and that will make it nearly impossible for him to collect wins unless he moves to bulk relief. Through 28 starts this year, Leahy has a 3.33 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 128:38 K:BB over 135 innings. He is tentatively projected to work in tandem with Cooper Hjerpe again at home versus the Nationals in his next outing.