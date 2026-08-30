Leahy didn't factor into the decision Saturday as the Cardinals fell 6-2 to the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over three innings. He struck out three.

The only blemish on the right-hander's line came via a Brandon Lowe solo shot in the first inning. Leahy was limited to 51 pitches (32 strikes) as St. Louis keeps a close eye on his workload, and he hasn't completed five innings in either of his last two starts. Despite a 1.80 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 43:5 K:BB in 40 innings since the All-Star break, Leahy's fantasy value will be capped if he isn't allowed to last long enough to qualify for a win. He lines up to make his next start on the road next weekend against the Rockies.