The Cardinals sent Leahy outright to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Leahy was brought onto the Cardinals' 40-man roster in July and made three appearances before being optioned back to Triple-A. He surrendered four earned runs over just 1.2 innings in the majors, and he posted a 6.37 ERA across 83.1 frames with Memphis. Barring a significant improvement, Leahy doesn't project to contribute significantly in the majors next season.